GZA announces ‘Liquid Swords’ 25th anniversary UK tour

GZA has announced a March UK tour which will celebrate 25 years of his seminal solo album ‘Liquid Swords’.

The Wu-Tang Clan rapper released his acclaimed record back in November 1995, and it has since gone on to be considered as one of the all-time classic hip-hop albums.

GZA will celebrate ‘Liquid Swords”s latest milestone with a string of UK shows in March. Kicking off in London at the Electric Brixton on March 27, the tour will wrap up on April 3 with a gig at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh.

You can see GZA’s upcoming ‘Liquid Swords’ UK tour dates below.

March

27 – Electric Brixton, London

29 – SWX, Bristol

30 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

31 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

April

3 – Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

Tickets for GZA’s ‘Liquid Swords’ UK tour go on sale tomorrow (February 7) at 9am.

Last month, GZA was among the Wu-Tang members who paid tribute to the group’s mentor Popa Wu, who passed away at the age of 63.

In November, reports started to emerge regarding plans for a possible Wu-Tang Clan-themed theme park.

Jimmy Kang, the Vice President of Wu-Tang Clan Management, is behind the project, which is still in the early stages of development — although it is thought that the park could open in South Korea.