Elton John was honoured with an Icon Award at last night’s (May 27) iHeartRadio Music Awards, where a number of artists also performed a medley of his biggest hits.

H.E.R., Brandi Carlile and Demi Lovato were on hand at the Los Angeles ceremony to perform ‘Bennie and the Jets’ and more.

After being introduced by the show’s host Usher as “one of the greatest artists of all time,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin then jokingly read out a series of fake facts about John from a teleprompter, referencing his hits including ‘Uptown Girl’.

Lil Nas X then joined the segment to pay tribute to John, with the legendary singer later on returning the thanks, saying the ‘Old Town Road’ singer is “a wonderful artist [with] balls of steel.”

After the award was presented, the three-way medley of John’s songs began. H.E.R. was up first, playing ‘Bennie and the Jets’ at the piano, before Carlile played ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ and Lovato rounded off the medley with a rendition of ‘I’m Still Standing’, which John joined in for at its climax.

Watch the performance and John’s Icon Award acceptance speech below.

Elsewhere at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande teamed up to perform their ‘Save Your Tears’ remix. The Weeknd began the performance alone onstage to a masked audience, before being joined by Grande, who delivered her new verse and duetted on the chorus.

The collaborative remix arrived back in April alongside an accompanying, sci fi-styled animated music video. The performance marked the remix’s live debut.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak also made their second live performance as Silk Sonic at last night’s awards, performing debut single ‘Leave The Door Open’