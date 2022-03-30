H.E.R. joins stacked Wireless Festival 2022 line-up

H.E.R. will be joining the stacked 2022 line-up for Wireless Festival. Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Burna Boy are also among the artists who will be performing this year.

After returning to action in 2021, the festival will take place across three sites – two in London, one in Birmingham – in July.

“Introducing…[H.E.R.]” the festival shared via twitter, adding that the singer “has been added to the Finsbury park lineup! Are you ready to sing your heart out?”

Introducing…. @HERMusicx has been added to the Finsbury Park lineup! 😍 Are you ready to sing your heart out? 🔥 Saturday 9th July….don't miss out ‼️ Tickets below👇 https://t.co/guAKQ7QsnD #GopuffxWireless pic.twitter.com/5fYfmQK2l9 — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) March 30, 2022

Coverage of Wireless 2022 will be broadcast on BBC Radio 1Xtra, which is partnering with Wireless for the very first time this year. The station will air exclusive interviews and performances, while 1Xtra DJs will host stages and play special DJ sets across the nine days of the festival.

Others set to play the fest include Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Little Simz, Polo G, Summer Walker and Central Cee.

Last year’s Wireless Festival featured headline performances from Future, Skepta and Migos.

Last year H.E.R. – real name Gabriella Wilson – was be featured as part of an all-female hip hop album, curated by Cardi B and Halle Berry. The collection served as the soundtrack to Netflix‘s film Bruised, which saw Berry make her directorial debut. She also stared in the movie as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter. The singer contributed the cut ‘Automatic Woman’.

“I can’t wait to show it. I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it,” Berry told Variety at the time. “I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”