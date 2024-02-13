H.E.R. remembers singing aged 11 at a 49ers game after Super Bowl Halftime appearance

H.E.R. has shared a poignant photograph of herself performing live at a San Francisco 49ers game as an 11-year-old girl, an image that has weirdly seemed to predict the future.

She posted the picture on her official Instagram on Sunday (February 11), writing: “In honor of niners at #superbowllviii here’s me at 11 singing national anthem at 49ers game.”

Later that day, her team the San Francisco 49ers were unsuccessful against the Kansas City Chiefs, but for H.E.R., the story went full circle, as she joined Usher during the prestigious Halftime Show in one of the most-viewed television broadcasts of all time.

H.E.R. joined the R&B icon on guitar for ‘U Got It Bad’ and ‘Bad Girl’, as part of a set that also featured guest appearances from Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Ludacris and Lil Jon.

After the performance, H.E.R. returned to her Instagram account, writing: “CAN’T SPELL USHER WITHOUT H.E.R. HALFTIME SHOW?!?!???? WHAAAAAAT. AND IT WAS THE GREATEST EVER. THANK YOU FOR YOUR TALENT, YOUR LOVE, AND FOR SHARING THIS MOMENT WITH ME. WOW I HAVE NO WORDS.”

H.E.R. released her debut album ‘Back of My Mind’ in 2021. In a four-star review, NME wrote that it was “a dazzling debut from an artist who’s so in command of her own sound that it’s almost jarring when “Exhausted’ includes a shout-out to producer Darkchild. Most exciting of all is the bright future surely ahead of her.”

Her most recent release came in the form of the single ‘The Glass’ last December, a cover of the Foo Fighters song from their recent album ‘But Here We Are’.

H.E.R. is also a previous Academy Award winner for the song ‘Fight for You’ from the 2021 film Judas and the Black Messiah, and a five-time Grammy winner, including for the protest song ‘I Can’t Breathe’ in 2020, which picked up the Song of the Year prize.