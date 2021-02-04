H.E.R. shares new Golden Globe-nominated single ‘Fight For You’

H.E.R. has shared new single ‘Fight For You’ after it was nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture at the 2021 Golden Globes yesterday (February 3).

The track, which you can listen to below, features in Shaka King’s new film Judas And The Black Messiah.

It was nominated for a Golden Globe alongside songs from Netflix movie The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Life Ahead, One Night In Miami and The US v. Billie Holiday.

Judas And The Black Messiah stars Daniel Kaluuya as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in the ’60s-set film, directed by Shaka King and produced by Ryan Coogler, with whom Kaluuya worked with on 2017’s Get Out.

The film, which is due out in the UK on February 26, recently received four stars in NME and was described as “a biblical betrayal with powerhouse performances”.

Kaluuya has been nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his performance.

Meanwhile, H.E.R. will sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at the Super Bowl LV this weekend.

Last October she backed the #EndSARS protests during her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The movement in Nigeria called for an end to police brutality in the country, with SARS referring to a federal unit called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. The unit has been accused of extortion, sexual assault, waterboarding, holding mock executions and more.

During her debut live performance of ‘Hold On’, H.E.R.’s band all wore black t-shirts emblazoned with “#ENDSARS”.

The likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé and Cardi B have also spoken out about the movement.