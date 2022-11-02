Haçienda Classical announce Manchester Castlefield Bowl show for 2023

Haçienda Classical have announced an outdoor show at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl in July 2023.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the opening of Manchester’s legendary Haçienda nightclub, which will be celebrated on November 12 during a sold-out gig at Depot Mayfield Manchester as part of this year’s Warehouse Project.

Haçienda Classical are already looking ahead to 2023, with the Manchester Camerata and DJ Graeme Park-led collaboration set to return to Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on July 8, 2023.

The gig will mark Haçienda Classical’s seventh Castlefield live event in the past eight years, where they will be joined by special guests Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry and Peter Hook.

Hook said in a statement: “I’m so happy to be coming back to ‘Sounds of The City’ in 2023. I can’t believe this will be our seventh year! Amazing!

“Without a doubt, The Haçienda and its crowd know just how to light this city up and party like there’s no tomorrow. Tony and Rob would be so proud.”

Graeme Park added: “Seven appearances at Castlefield Bowl? Really?

“This show is always very, very special and I really can’t wait to return for another epic evening in July.”

“Haçienda Classical in the Castlefield Bowl is the highlight of my year and I’m thrilled to be performing for a seventh year to the best audience in the world,” conductor Tim Crooks said. “It’s always an unforgettable experience.”

Tickets for Haçienda Classical’s newly announced Castlefield Bowl date will go on sale at 9am on Friday (November 4) from here.

A new documentary, The Haçienda: The Club That Shook Britain, will air on Saturday (November 5) at 10:15pm on BBC Two.