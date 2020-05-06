The Haçienda House Party returns for new virtual event this weekend

Manchester’s legendary Haçienda nightclub will be resurrected once more this weekend, with the line-up announced for a second instalment of the virtual party.

This Saturday (May 9) will see a special lockdown performance from Haçienda Classical with Manchester Camerata, described as “Britain’s most adventurous orchestra”.

The show also boasts a DJ line-up including Danny Tenaglia, Kevin Saunderson, Louie Vega, DJ Pierre, Arthur Baker, as well as Haçienda residents Graeme Park, Jon Dasilva, Allister Whitehead, Peter Hook and DJ Paulette.

The event follows the Haçienda’s first ‘stay at home rave’, part of Greater Manchester’s United We Stream project, which took place on April 11. The party drew 1.6 million viewers and featured the likes of David Morales, Roger Sanchez and Todd Terry performing live sets from the US.

Speaking about the forthcoming event, Peter Hook said: “Here we are again, hopefully, taking everyone’s mind off to a better place just for the day. Remembering the great things about life, love, happiness and of course, The Haçienda. Stay safe, stay home.”

Paul Fletcher, FAC 51 The Haçienda Manager said: “When we did our first Haçienda House Party Easter Saturday, we had absolutely no idea how it would go.

“Even with an audience of over 1.5 million tuning in, it felt weirdly intimate and there was so much love throughout the day, reaching out from the music, that we just had to do it again.”

The event is free to watch online via United We Stream, broadcasting from midday to midnight, but donations are encouraged for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and The Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity.

Earlier today (May 6), Hook paid tribute to Kraftwerk founder Florian Schneider, who has died aged 73.