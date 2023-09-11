Haiku Hands announce new album ‘Pleasure Best’, share latest single ‘Feels So Good’

Haiku Hands have released ‘Feels So Good’, the latest single lifted from their just-announced upcoming album, ‘Pleasure Best’.

“‘Feels So Good’ is a song about speaking your truth into a world that would often much prefer you to stay quiet, polite, in line and obedient,” Haiku Hands band member Beatrice Lewis explained in a press statement. “It can be speaking loud political truths or quiet needs and wants to the people closest to you.”

The single was produced by a team which included Dan Farber and Josh Fountain, who have collectively worked with the likes of Lizzo, T-Kay Maidza and BENEE, among others. According to Haiku Hands’ Claire Nakazawa, ‘Feel So Good’ was inspired by “Fatboy Slim’s anthemic dance vibe,” as well as the British band Gorillaz.

Listen to Haiku Hands’ new single ‘Feels So Good’ below.

It marks the third track to be previewed from the Australian group’s forthcoming sophomore album ‘Pleasure Best’. The Ribongia-assisted lead single ‘Nunchucka’ arrived in May, and was followed up the next month with ‘Ma Ruler’.

Set for release on December 1, ‘Pleasure Best’ is said to chronicle the lives of Haiku Hands’ core trio — namely Lewis and the sibling duo of Claire Nakazawa and Mie Nakazawa — since the release of their self-titled debut album in 2020.

That project, previewed by the singles ‘Manbitch’ and the Sofi Tukker-featuring ‘Fashion Model Art’, earned a four-star review by NME upon its release in September. “[Haiku Hands’] self-titled debut is a much-needed burst of euphoric joy that’ll make you feel like you can take on the world,” NME wrote.

In 2021, Haiku Hands released a deluxe edition of their eponymous debut, which contained four additional tracks including singles ‘Bye Bye’ and ‘Shoot The Shot’. Earlier this year, Haiku Hands performed at the 2023 Governors Ball festival, joining a line-up that also included Lil Nas X, Diplo and Rina Sawayama, among others.