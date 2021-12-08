Haiku Hands go for a wild ride in their glitchy new video ‘Conclusions’

Haiku Hands have released a brand new track called ‘Conclusions’ – you can watch the song’s video below.

The Australian dance-pop collective – comprising Beatrice Lewis, Claire Nakazawa and Mie Nakazawa – released their acclaimed, self-titled debut album last year.

They followed it up with ‘Suck My Cherry‘, a song taken from the soundtrack for slasher comedy film Freaky. ‘Conclusions’ is the band’s first release since then.

“‘Conclusions’ is a driving in the car late at night, volume maxed, head banging, face scrunching kind of track,” the group said in a statement. “Pulsing burnt basslines and driving drums juxtaposed by floating melodic vocals instantly transport you to the organised chaos of Haiku Hands’ car yard complete with guard dog.”

They continued: “Written in full stream of consciousness mode and off a beat written on an iPhone on a plane by Suburban Dark, it’s a timely effortless take on human differences, ideas and why none of it matters when you’re in the zone.”

The track’s accompanying video – shot by three different cinematographers – follows the trio as they take their personal party to three different cities. In the glitchy clip, Haiku Hands take viewers on a wild ride through misty mountain highways, Sydney deserted carparks and median strips in Melbourne.

You can watch it below:

Haiku Hands have also announced that they’ll be re-issuing their debut album as a limited edition classic black vinyl.

Set to arrive on February 4, 2022 via Spinning Top Records/Mad Decent, the reissue will include new single ‘Conclusions’ alongside album favourites such as ‘Manbitch,’ ‘Fashion Model Art’, ‘Not About You’ and more. You can pre-order it here.

In a four-star review of ‘Haiku Hands’, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote: “Fearless in their desire to break out of any pigeonholes but smart enough to play to their strengths, Haiku Hands’ self-titled debut does good on all that live promise and takes on new challenges as the trio adapt to the world around them.

“Right now, Haiku Hands might not be able to play the chaotic live shows that gave them an international reputation, but their self-titled debut is a much-needed burst of euphoric joy that’ll make you feel like you can take on the world. We all need a bit of that right now.”