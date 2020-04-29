Haiku Hands tease debut album with new single, ‘Manbitch’

Haiku Hands have released a video for their new single, ‘Manbitch’, from their upcoming debut album.

The track, which the Aussie dance pop trio have proclaimed a “club banger”, was one of the first songs they ever wrote together. ‘Manbitch’ was written and recorded in Joel Ma’s Melbourne studio with additional production by Elgusto.

The music video for ‘Manbitch’, which was directed by Nathan Lewis, compiles different clips of people dancing. Haiku Hands also appear in the video. Watch it here:

“We were laughing our heads off as we wrote [‘Manbitch’],” Haiku Hands said in a statement. “It’s a club banger and a reimagining of the concept ‘bitch’ for anyone from any gender identification who would like to use it, own it and flex it.”

The track will appear on Haiku Hands’ debut album, out August via Diplo’s Mad Decent label. There is no word yet on an album title, tracklist or specific release date.

‘Manbitch’ is Haiku Hands’ first release of the year. It follows their 2019 singles ‘Onset’ and ‘Dare You Not To Dance’, the former being their first release for Mad Decent.

Last month, Haiku Hands’ 2019 collaboration with Hermitude, ‘Let It Burn (World’s Gone Mad)’, received a video treatment.