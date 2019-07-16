Hailey Bieber hits out at Maynard James Keenan for dissing Justin Bieber for being a massive Tool fan

"You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you"

Hailey Bieber has slammed Maynard James Keenan after he dissed her husband Justin Bieber for being a big Tool fan.

During a road trip, Bieber posted some lyrics to his Instagram story, challenging his followers to guess what a song was.

“Don’t look it up please, I’m curious if any of you know it,” he wrote. The lyrics he quoted were “Who are you to wave your finger?/You must have been out of your head/Eyehole deep in muddy waters/You practically raised the dead,” from ‘The Pot’. The track featured on Tool’s 2006 album, ‘10,000 Days’.

Keenan responded about Bieber’s fandom on Twitter, writing, “#bummer”, suggesting he was not impressed by his star follower.

Now, Hailey has hit back writing: “He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope you find security within yourself. Sad place to be.”

‘10,000 Days’ is the most recent Tool album, but the metallers will finally release a new album on August 30, which is as-yet-untitled. The band previewed several new songs when they headlined Download in June.

Meanwhile, Bieber features on a new remix of Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’, which was released last week. The collaboration dropped after Eilish had earlier denied reports that she was set to release a new album, just four months after the release of her debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ reached No 1 in the UK and US charts.

Bieber is one of the 550,000 signatories on a change.org petition campaigning for the release of A$AP Rocky. The rapper has been held in a Swedish prison since July 3.