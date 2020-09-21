Haim add outdoor Leeds show to their 2021 arena tour dates

Haim have added an outdoor show in Leeds to their forthcoming UK arena tour in 2021.

The trio had already announced they will be hitting the road for ‘The One More Haim Tour’, taking in dates in Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow, Cardiff and London’s O2 Arena next June.

Now, they will also play Leeds Millennium Square on the final date of their jaunt on June 24. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday (September 25) here.

The band have cancelled all touring commitments this year due to the coronavirus but delivered a recent live stream performance.

NME gave ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ a five-star album review, writing: “The sisters’ much-delayed third record is more than worth the wait.

“By breaking from what the world might expect from them and letting themselves do whatever the hell they want, Haim have produced a record that’s experimental, soothing and vulnerable; it’s a thing of great beauty.”

The trio also recently released a new batch of remixes, titled ‘The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1’, which features five reworkings of their single ‘Summer Girl’.

Included in the bundle were remixes by Lauren Auder, mmph, Amber Mark, Solomonophonic and Jack And Henry.

Meanwhile, it was also recently confirmed that Alana Haim is set to star alongside Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new ‘70s drama. The film, which is tentatively titled Soggy Bottom will be set in the San Fernando Valley and will mark both Haim and Cooper Hoffman’s film debuts.