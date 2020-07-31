Haim announce 2021 UK arena tour dates

Haim have announced a series of UK arena tour dates for 2021.

The band will be taking their recent Number One album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’, on the road for ‘The One More Haim Tour’, taking in dates in Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow, Cardiff and London’s O2 Arena next June.

Tickets for the shows, which you can purchase here, go on sale next Friday (August 7) at 10am. You can view the full list of tour dates below.

Advertisement

The band have performed very little in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, other than a recent live stream performance.

NME gave ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ a five-star album review, writing: “The sisters’ much-delayed third record is more than worth the wait.

“By breaking from what the world might expect from them and letting themselves do whatever the hell they want, Haim have produced a record that’s experimental, soothing and vulnerable; it’s a thing of great beauty.”

Haim will play:

June 2021

15 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

16 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

18 – London, The O2

19 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

23 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Este Haim recently recalled the time she attempted to gatecrash the stage at a Prince concert.

“I remember seeing you ladies open for Prince at The Forum. And I don’t know if we were all incredibly, if my sisters and I were inebriated,” she said. “I might have taken this part of the story out when I was talking to you.”

She continued: “It was the concert where I tried to get on stage with Prince. And then got, his bodyguards basically accosted me and thought that I wanted to do something bad to Prince.

“So it was memorable for so many reasons but seeing you ladies at that show was so fucking inspiring. And your harmonies and the way that you craft songs is so smooth and delicious. And the way that I describe my favourite things to eat is your music. How I like to devour things is your music.”

Back in 2017, Este Haim spoke about the influence of Prince following his death in the previous year.

“Prince’s passing was really hard, he was integral to me,” she said. “So I found this cathartic rabbit-hole back to all his magical records.”