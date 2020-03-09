Haim announce last minute “deli” tour

Haim have announced a new run of dates set to take place in delis across the United States.

The band will return to their roots with the series of shows, which will take place in New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.

“Our first show ever was at canters deli in 2000 so we decided we want to play shows at different delis across America to celebrate our new record,” they wrote on Instagram. “We’ve never done anything like this before so let’s all get together and eat some matzo ball soup and we’ll play you some songs live. Maybe some new ones??”

The deli tour will begin in New York tomorrow (March 10), with DC (11) and Chicago (13) following. Details for Denver and LA have yet to be announced, while the exact locations for all shows are currently under wraps. Fans can sign up for the chance to win tickets here.

Last week (March 3), the trio shared their latest single ‘The Steps’. The track will feature on their upcoming album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’, which will be released on April 24.

Speaking to NME last year, the band said the “mantra of this record is all about being fearless”. “I feel like there are so many times when there’s that voice in your head going,” Alana said. “‘Be scared, be scared, stop, stop, stop,’ and with this record, we’ve shut that thing off so if one of us is like that, I have two sisters who say, ‘Keep going’.”

Haim are set to return to the UK this summer when they headline Suffolk’s Latitude Festival on July 16.