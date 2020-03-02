Haim have announced full details of their third album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’

It comes after the LA sisters shared an acronym of the album’s title and asked fans to guess its name yesterday (March 1).

The new album, which follows 2017’s ‘Something To Tell You’, will come out on April 24, and comes complete with artwork from the band’s frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson.

Advertisement

‘Women In Music Pt. III’ is produced by Danielle Haim, Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Reichstad – view its artwork below.

order up. our new album Women In Music Pt.III out 4/24/20. cover shot by PTA. produced by d, @matsor and @arielrechtshaid “the steps” out tomorrow. https://t.co/MtFJ9e6kK3 pic.twitter.com/lD4WYNvvCz — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) March 2, 2020

The trio made their comeback last summer with single ‘Summer Girl’ and have since shared two further singles from the album – ‘Now I’m In It’ and ‘Hallelujah’.

Talking about their new album in a recent NME Big Read interview, the sisters said “the mantra of this record is all about being fearless.

“I feel like there are so many times when there’s that voice in your head going. ‘Be scared, be scared, stop, stop, stop,’ and with this record, we’ve shut that thing off so if one of us is like that, I have two sisters who say, ‘Keep going’.”

Advertisement

Haim have been announced for a handful of 2020 European festivals this summer, headlining Latitude as well as being on the bill for Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Denmark’s Roskilde and more.

At the end of last year, the band shared an emotional new video for ‘Hallelujah’ which featured Charli XCX, Emma Stone and more.