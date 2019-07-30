“I wanted to be his hope when he was feeling hopeless” – Danielle Haim reveals Haim’s new single ‘Summer Girl’ is out tomorrow and inspired by her partner’s cancer diagnosis

"so excited to start releasing new music as we’re working on it"

Haim have revealed that their much-teased new single ‘Summer Girl’ is coming out tomorrow (July 31).

The band premiered the track at a recent Los Angeles show, and Danielle Haim has revealed that the full thing is out tomorrow.

The singer has also shared a lengthy update on the story of how the track came to be, and the band’s plans on how they want to release new music in the future.

“summer girl is out tomo,” the message begins, before the singer reveals that the band are set to be more spontaneous with how they’re set to release music in the near future.

“so excited to start releasing new music as we’re working on it – kinda like we did before our first album. we finished this song a couple weeks ago and thought, why don’t we shoot something real quick and release it!”

She then went on to reveal how the song was inspired by her partner’s cancer diagnosis. “I wrote it around the time my partner was diagnosed with cancer a couple years ago while we were making STTY. (he’s in the clear now!) we were touring on and off at this time and every time we were on the phone with each other or when I would come home in between shows, I wanted to be this light that shined on him when he was feeling very dark. I wanted to be his hope when he was feeling hopeless. so I kept singing these lines – I’m your sunny girl/ I’m your fuzzy girl/ I’m your summer girl – over the bass line. summer girl stuck.”

“fast forward to a couple months ago -I remembered this demo and pulled it up from my phone,” the message continues.

“I brought it to my friend rostam to see if he wanted to work on it. he wrote the sax part within the first couple minutes of working on it and it all clicked. we were kinda joking about how the doot doot doot part reminded us of walk on the wild side and then he put this stand up bass part on top of the electric bass part and It sounded amazing! the palette was there- v inspired by Lou. and we kept it that way. I brought it back to my partner Ariel- where the inspo first started – and he put some finishing touches on it and here we are!”