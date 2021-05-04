Haim announce rescheduled 2021 UK tour dates

Haim have announced new dates for the majority of their previously postponed run of UK shows.

The ‘One More Haim’ tour was initially due to take place this June, but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the trio have posted a new run of dates on Twitter, saying: “hii! it’s been such a bummer being away from you guys for so long but the one more haim UK tour is officially happening this September! if u already purchased your ticket, it’s still valid. SEE YOU SOON.”

(we’re still figuring out Leeds and Dublin but will let you know as soon as we can reschedule!!) can’t wait until we can all dance together again x — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) May 4, 2021

Addressing the absence of replacements for their cancelled gigs in Leeds and Dublin, Haim added: “(we’re still figuring out Leeds and Dublin but will let you know as soon as we can reschedule!!) can’t wait until we can all dance together again x”

Haim will play:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 23 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Friday 24 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 25-Sunday 26 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thursday 30 – London, The O2

Support for the rescheduled shows will come from Georgia. Tickets purchased for previous shows will remain valid, with remaining tickets available here.

Haim were initially scheduled to play a huge outdoor show at Leeds’ Millenium Square for the final date of the tour.

Meanwhile, Haim are among the big-name artists taking part in ‘Live At Worthy Farm’, a livestreamed celebration of the legendary festival later this month.

‘Live At Worthy Farm’ is described as a “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”, with performances from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Jorja Smith and IDLES.