Haim announce virtual performance benefitting Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

Haim have announced that they will be putting on a virtual performance to promote their upcoming new album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

Organised by Banquet Records, the band will also host a Q&A with the co-producers of their new album, Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Rechtshaid. The event takes place on July 3 – you can get tickets here.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the band wrote: “U.K.! sitting down with our producers @matsor@arielrechtshaid and a few of you for a deep dive chat into our new record, a Q&A, and a show. spots are limited and only accessible via an album preorder through @banquetrecords (link in story).”

Advertisement

They added: “u also get a signed postcard. can’t wait to share all the secrets of WIMPIII with u ❤️ tickets on sale tomorrow 11am GMT. see u July 3rd”

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will be donated to the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

Haim’s latest record will be released June 26 through Polydor. Ahead of its release, NME gave ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ a five-star review, saying the “experimental and emotionally charged album is their best yet.”

“On the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Something To Tell You’, they regularly push themselves out of their comfort zones, experimenting with glitchy electronics (‘I Know Alone’), slatherings of sax (‘Summer Girl’), and dubby syncopation (‘Another Try’, which feels like a sparkier sibling to Lana Del Rey’s cover of Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’).

Advertisement

“Between all of the new, though, the sisters are still experts at deploying irresistible rock,” NME wrote.