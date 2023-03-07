Haim announced as latest headliners for All Points East 2023

Haim have been announced as the latest headliners for London’s All Points East 2023 – see all the details below.

The Los Angeles trio are due to top the bill at the Victoria Park festival on August Bank Holiday Monday (August 28). It’ll serve as a European exclusive performance for the band this year.

Joining Haim on the line-up are Girl In Red, Confidence Man, Lizzy McAlpine, Tove Lo, Joesef, Snail Mail, Romy (The xx), Avalon Emerson & The Charm, Tamino, Nieve Ella, Mae Stephens, Nell Mescal and Gigi.

Advertisement

Organisers promise that “many more” acts are to be confirmed in the coming months – check out the announcement post below.

Tickets for Haim at APE go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (March 10) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. A pre-sale for American Express cardholders is live now here.

All Points East has previously announced the Stormzy-curated ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ for its 2023 edition, as well as a huge gig from The Strokes who’ll be joined by Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Haim released their third and latest studio album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’, back in 2020. Earlier this year, the sisters revealed that they were back in the studio working on their next full-length effort.

The group last played in the UK in summer 2022 as part of their delayed ‘One More Haim’ headline tour. They also delivered a set on the Pyramid Stage at last year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Advertisement

This summer, Haim will join Taylor Swift at select dates of her 2023 North American ‘Eras Tour’.