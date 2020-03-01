Haim ask fans to guess name of new album

Haim have asked fans to guess the name of their new album ahead of its reveal tomorrow (March 2).

The L.A. sisters made their return last year with the sunkissed single, ‘Summer Girl‘. It marked their first release since the 2017 album, ‘Something To Tell You‘.

They have since released the singles ‘Now I’m In It’ and the emotive, stripped-back ballad, ‘Hallelujah’, as well as a cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘If It Be Your Will’.

Now, Haim are getting ready to announce the title of their much anticipated third album and they’re giving fans the opportunity to guess it in exchange for some prizes.

Sharing a photo of Danielle on the band’s Instagram wearing a t-shirt that reads, “WIMPIII,” they ask, “what’s the name of our 3rd album?” before adding, “winner gets this shirt. answer coming tomorrow 🌭 p.s. if you make us laugh a shirt might come your way too.”

See the post below:

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar, The Strokes and Haim have all been confirmed for Roskilde Festival 2020.

The Danish festival, which is staging its 50th edition in 2020, will run this summer from June 27 – July 4, with the four main days of music falling between July 1-4.

The full line-up for Roskilde 2020 has been announced today (February 27), with Lamar and The Strokes joining previously confirmed headliners Taylor Swift and Tyler, the Creator in topping the bill.