Haim bring forward release of new album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’

Haim have announced that they’re bringing forward the release of their upcoming third album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

The U-turn comes after the trio announced last month that they were postponing the release of the album due to coronavirus.

“The original plan was to release wimpiii later on this summer well fuck that we are gonna release it on june 26th, just in time for summer we can’t wait,” the band announced on Twitter while sharing new song ‘I Know Alone’.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about moving the album’s release date, Alana Haim said: “Things were changing so quickly that when we were supposed to put out our record, it just didn’t feel like an appropriate time to do so.

“So, we ended up moving our release date to later this summer. And now that it feels like we’ve settled into this weird quarantine new normal life, we really just want to put it out and we’re going to give you ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ on June 26th.”

Announcing that they were set to delay the album last month, the band said they had “decided it is best to postpone” the record as a result of COVID-19, adding that it “wasn’t an easy decision” for them to make.

Reviewing new song ‘I Know Alone’, NME wrote: “The south Californian sisters have explored a dalliance with UK garage, proving they’re at their best when pushing the boundaries.”

The new song follows recent album previews ‘Summer Girl’, ‘Hallelujah’, ‘Now I’m In It’ and ‘The Steps’.