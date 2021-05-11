HAIM on their Glastonbury livestream plans and dreams of meeting BTS

NME caught up with HAIM on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2021, where the sisters told us about their plans for the upcoming Glastonbury livestream – and dreams of meeting BTS. Watch our video interview with the band above.

Ahead of picking up the award for Best International Group, the US band spoke of what it meant to be back in London – before they return to the O2 later this year for their upcoming UK tour.

“I feel like we’re home, honestly,” Este told NME. “We have missed this place so much. We’re really excited to come back and play. Being here at the BRITs and at the place we’re going to play in a couple of months, it’s kind of surreal but we’re super excited for it.”

Since arriving in the UK, the sisters have been quarantined in a hotel room, which they said was “like living together when we were kids all over again – just without our parents”. Next week however, they’ll be heading down to Pilton for Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream.

“We’ve heard that it’s going to be raining, so I’m hoping that it’s very muddy,” said Alana. “We actually don’t know what to expect, it’s going to be pretty crazy. I just want to get back to the farm.”

Danielle continued: “Glastonbury is our favourite festival that we’ve ever played. This time is going to be really special because we haven’t played ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘ at all – so we’ve been rehearsing pretty hard.”

Este meanwhile, had slightly muddier ambitions for when she gets to the farm.

“I want to be at the Stone Circle and then swan dive into mud and then come out the other end at the end of the set,” she said. “Maybe that’s what I’ll do.”

Then, attention quickly turned to an attempt to track down a certain K-pop boyband.

“I was going to ask you, have you talked to BTS?” asked Este. “Have they come down the carpet yet? I’m really looking for them. V, my name is S.T. Both our names are letters. That sounds like a match made in H.E.A.V.E.N. If you see them, please pound the HAIM alarm.”

When quizzed on the prospect of a BTS collaboration, the sisters simply replied: “When? That would be amazing.”

Watch our full interview above, where HAIM tell us more about plans for their September tour, life in lockdown and “surprises” for new music on the way.

Live At Worthy Farm is described as a “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”, with performances from Coldplay, HAIM, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Jorja Smith and IDLES for the special virtual event from the Glastonbury site next weekend.