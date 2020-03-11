Watch Haim cover Britney Spears’ song ‘I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman’

Haim covered Britney Spears‘ ‘I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman’ during an intimate live show at a New York diner last night (March 10) — watch fan-shoot footage of the performance below.

The three-piece are currently preparing the release of their third studio album ‘Women In Music, Pt. III’, which is set to arrive on April 24.

Haim are currently supporting the forthcoming LP release with the ‘Haim Deli Tour’, which involves the band playing in select delis/diners in New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago, Denver and LA.

Advertisement

The inspiration behind this intimate tour comes from Haim wanting to pay homage to Canter’s Deli in LA, the place where the band played their first-ever show and where the cover art for ‘Women In Music, Pt. III’ was photographed.

At last night’s deli show at Sarge’s Delicatessen & Diner in New York, the band covered Spears’ ‘I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman’, which featured on the singer’s 2001 album ‘Britney’.

With bassist Este Haim taking on lead vocal duties, the cover was captured on film by both fans and the band’s official Instagram Stories. Check out clips of the performance below.

HAIM x BRITNEY SPEARS pic.twitter.com/GOexKQjvbq — Claire Shaffer (@claireeshaffer) March 11, 2020

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Haim performed the ‘Women In Music, Pt. III’ track ‘The Steps’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the US.