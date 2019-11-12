Haim take on Leonard Cohen’s ‘If It Be Your Will’ for upcoming Hanukkah album

Jack Black, Adam Green, and The Flaming Lips will also feature on the project

Haim have covered Leonard Cohen‘s ‘If It Be Your Will’ for a new Hanukkah compilation album.

The Los Angeles sisters – Danielle, Este, and Alana – contributed to the upcoming ‘Hanukkah+’, which will also see the likes of Jack Black, The Flaming Lips, and Adam Green offer up new recordings.

Produced by Randall Poster, the collection is due for digital release on November 22 via Verve Forecast Records.

‘If It Be Your Will’ first appeared on Leonard Cohen’s 1984 album, ‘Various Positions’. Listen to the original song below.

‘Hanukkah+’ was inspired by US indie outfit Yo La Tengo‘s annual Hanukkah performances, with the group also contributing ‘Eight Candles’ to the project.

See the full tracklist below:

01 Jack Black – ‘Oh Hanukkah’

02 Adam Green – ‘Dreidels Of Fire’

03 Yo La Tengo – ‘Eight Candles’

04 HAIM – ‘If It Be Your Will’

05 The Flaming Lips – ‘Sing It Now, Sing It Somehow’

06 Alex Frankel – ‘Hanukkah In ’96’

07 Buzzy Lee – ‘Give You Everything’

08 Tommy Guerrero – ‘Dedication’

09 Loudon Wainwright III – ‘Eight Nights A Week’

10 Watkins Family Hour – ‘Hanukkah Dance’

11 Craig Wedren – ‘Sanctuary’

12 Jack Black – ‘Chad Gadya (Passover Bonus)’

In a statement, Yo La Tengo said: “When our old friend Randy Poster asked us to contribute to an album of Hanukkah songs he was putting together, we were kind of stumped. As non-practicing Jews (and non-Jews), truthfully the holiday has little meaning for us (that’s the meta joke behind Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah shows), but we were open to inspiration.

“We thought maybe another friend, Sam Elwitt, could crack the code, and we think he did a fantastic job with his composition ‘Eight Candles’.”

Haim’s cover of ‘If It Be Your Will’ will follow on from ‘Now I’m In It‘, released last month. It marked the second single from the California trio this year, with ‘Summer Girl‘ arriving back in July.

Bassist Este Haim, meanwhile, has explained to NME that she’s grown tired of the ‘bass face’ meme. “They wouldn’t say it to a dude, who’s feeling the music when he’s playing,” she said of the posts which highlight her onstage appearance.

A new Leonard Cohen song, ‘Happens to the Heart’, arrived last month.