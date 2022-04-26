Watch Haim debut ‘Leaning On You’ as they kick off North American tour

Haim gave ‘Leaning On You’ its live debut as they kicked off their North American ‘One More Haim’ tour last week – check out fan-shot footage and the setlist below.

The Los Angeles trio took to the stage at The Chelsea in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday night (April 24) in support of their third studio album, 2020’s acclaimed ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

Beginning the gig with ‘Now I’m In It’, the 17-song setlist was dominated by cuts from the band’s latest record while classics ‘Forever’, ‘My Song 5’ and ‘The Wire’ also made appearances (via Setlist.FM).

Haim played the acoustic ‘WIMPIII’ track ‘Leaning On You’ for the first time mid-way through the concert before dusting off ‘FUBT’, ‘Los Angeles’, ‘Don’t Wanna’ and ‘Summer Girl’.

Following the show, the group shared a series of videos on their official Instagram page. “Night one of the One More Haim Tour!!!!!!! We can’t get over your beautiful voicesss,” they wrote as the caption. “What city are you most excited for?!?”

You can see that post along with more footage from the performance below.

some of leaning on you, including the guitar solo pic.twitter.com/cTcC72DuVA — Haim Imagine ✨ (@haim_imagine) April 25, 2022

Haim played:

‘Now I’m In It’

‘I Know Alone’

‘Up From A Dream’

‘My Song 5’

‘Want You Back’

‘3am’

‘I’ve Been Down’

‘Gasoline’

‘Hallelujah’

‘Leaning On You’ (Live Debut)

‘FUBT’

‘Los Angeles’

‘Don’t Wanna’

‘Forever’

‘Summer Girl’

Encore:

‘The Wire’

‘The Steps’

Haim’s 2022 North American tour will resume in Berkeley, California tomorrow evening (April 27) ahead of further gigs in LA, Austin, Houston, Miami, New York, Nashville and other cities throughout May and into June.

You can find the trio’s full North American schedule and buy any remaining tickets here.

Haim are due to return to the UK this summer to play Glastonbury 2022 before embarking on their COVID-delayed ‘One More Haim’ stint on these shores in July. Any remaining tickets for those dates can be found here.

Haim’s 2022 UK/Ireland tour dates are as follows:



JUNE 2022

28 – Trinity College, Dublin

JULY 2022

13 – Millennium Square, Leeds

14 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

16 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

17 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

19 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

20 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

21 – The O2 Arena, London

Last month saw Haim release a new standalone song called ‘Lost Track’, which arrived with a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video. The sisters described the finished track and its accompanying visuals as being “very collaborative’ and “off the cuff”.