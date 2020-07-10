Haim have discussed diversity and gender balance on festival line-ups, saying they’re “having a conversation” with their booking agent about only playing festivals with a 50/50 gender split.

The band were speaking to NME for a new Big Read cover feature about their third album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

Asked if they would include ‘inclusivity riders’ in their festival contracts, the type that The 1975’s Matty Healy made last year, pledging to only play festivals that had an equal gender split, Alana Haim said: “I mean… it’s like all these festivals, it shouldn’t even be a question. Why is it even a thing? Book women. Just do it.”

Este Haim added: “It really is kind of laughable, right? That it’s even a thing. It’s crazy. I think women make the best rock music. There, I said it!”

Discussing the prospect of only playing gender-equal festivals, Danielle Haim said “it’s definitely [a conversation] we’ve been having with our agents.

“It feels kind of like a slap in the face. I’m gonna mince who it was, but I saw some quote from a festival booker that was like: ‘There’s just not enough women.’ And it’s like, what are you fucking talking about?”

NME gave ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ a five-star album review, writing: “The sisters’ much-delayed third record is more than worth the wait.

“By breaking from what the world might expect from them and letting themselves do whatever the hell they want, Haim have produced a record that’s experimental, soothing and vulnerable; it’s a thing of great beauty.”