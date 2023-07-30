Haim dressed up as the step-sisters from Taylor Swift‘s ‘Bejeweled’ to perform ‘No Body, No Crime’ with her in California this weekend.

The video for the ‘Midnights’ track guest starred Haim as a trio of step-sisters, who wore gowns that they also sported on stage in Santa Clara, California on Friday night (July 28).

“hi from the step sisters!” they wrote on Instagram, with footage and photos showing them playing the ‘Evermore’ murder ballad while in full dress.

It comes after Swift and Haim gave a live debut to ‘No Body, No Crime’ at the first ‘Eras’ Tour show in Seattle last weekend (July 22). Haim are supporting Swift on the latest leg of her North American stadium tour and have been joining her for the 2020 song during the ‘Evermore’ segment of the set.

Elsewhere in Santa Clara, Aaron Dessner joined Swift on night one to give a live debut to ‘Evermore’ bonus track ‘Right Where You Left Me’, while night two saw her play ‘Red’ track ‘Stay Stay Stay’ for the first time in a decade and give a live debut to ‘All Of The Girls You Loved Before’.

See footage from all the goings on at the latest stop of the ‘Eras’ Tour below. The North American leg of the tour will finish up with a six-night run at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

I’m gonna be hungover, I’m gonna drink a bunch of different drinks, and I’m gonna be hungover.#TStheErasTour #SantaClaraTSTheErasTour 📸: Jeff Kravitz // @GettyVIP pic.twitter.com/B3Mpcq9hTU — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) July 29, 2023

📹 | Taylor Swift performing ‘no body, no crime’ with @HAIMtheband in their step sisters gowns #SantaClaraTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/SGHIfC1jah — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 30, 2023

🎥| Taylor performing “All Of The Girls You Loved Before” for the first time live! #SantaClaraTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/zfbdbhjsX1 — Taylor Swift Updates (@UpdatingSwiftly) July 30, 2023

Elsewhere, the crowd at the Seattle shows of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Eras’ tour recently caused activity similar to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake. Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach told CNN that data collected over the shows showed seismic activity of a huge scale.

A fan at the shows was quoted saying: “You could literally feel the ground shaking beneath your feet.”

Swift will bring her highly praised ‘Eras’ tour to international venues following extensive shows across North America. The UK and Europe leg of the tour kicks off on May 9, 2024 in Paris and wraps on August 17, 2024 in London.

This month, the singer announced the addition of 14 new ‘Eras’ tour dates in the UK and EU, with Paramore serving as support. The freshly added live shows seemingly rule her out as a potential headliner for Glastonbury 2024.