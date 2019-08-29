Haim heat things up as they tease new Charli XCX collaboration ‘Warm’

The nine second teaser sounds promising

Haim have shared a teaser for ‘Warm’, their upcoming collaboration with Charli XCX.

Earlier this week, Charli revealed that the song – set for her upcoming album ‘Charli’ – would be released on Friday (August 30).

Haim returned last month with new single ‘Summer Girl’. The song, which samples Lou Reed‘s ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ and is partly inspired by Danielle Haim’s partner being diagnosed with cancer, sees the three sisters embrace a “looser, more playful direction,” according to NME‘s El Hunt, who gave the track a glowing review. “This is treading different ground for Haim. Having more or less mastered pop precision, this song’s wonkiness suits them well.”

The sisters went on to confirm that more “jams” from the trio are coming this year.

Charli has shared recent collaborations with Christine and the Queens (‘Gone’) and Troye Sivan (‘1999’) in the run-up to the release of Charli. More team-ups with Clairo and Tommy Cash are due on the record.

In an interview with NME backstage at the Reading Festival, Charli revealed she had recently made a “wordless techno song” with Grimes, but admitted it’s unlikely that it will make the final tracklisting.

“I was going to put it on the album and then I just spoke to Grimes and was like ‘should we not be writing a pop song?’, and she was like, ‘Yeah we should write a massive pop song’,” Charli explained. “So we were like we’ll come back to that, cause it was like a techno banger. Hopefully we’ll be able to revisit that.”