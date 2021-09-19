Watch Haim make live return with help from Thundercat and Rostam

Haim have made their live return with help Fromm Thundercat and Rostam.

READ MORE: The NME Big Read – Haim: “I think women make the best rock music”

They performed at the Santa Barbra Bowl and were joined by Thundercat for a rendition of ‘3AM’ and Rostram on ‘FUBT’.

The group also debuted ‘Up From A Dream’ for the first time live.

Advertisement

You can see footage, images and reaction here:

HAIM LIVE WAS THE BEST AHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/J3KMMpkFTG — fatima💜🌙 (@taehyungtpwk) September 18, 2021

haim concert was an experience pic.twitter.com/iLNAcVQf9R — Caleb 🏳️‍🌈 | STREAM GOOD ONES (@everwh0re13) September 18, 2021

HAIM honestly put on probably the best live set I’ve seen in ten years. I feel very grateful pic.twitter.com/Toxl0lO9yf — Sub Toretto (@jcast1337) September 19, 2021

last night with @HAIMtheband was a DREAM! from finally hearing this album live to the good vibes that filled the bowl like they do at every haim show in sb, it was the perfect friday night ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/sCIDBUzRyH — Sam✨ (@sam1298) September 18, 2021

HAIM tonight at the Santa Barbara Bowl – a beautiful entry back into the live music world pic.twitter.com/uUgZIxyRDh — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) September 18, 2021

Advertisement

HAIM – set list

‘The Steps’

‘Up From a Dream’

‘Los Angeles’

‘Don’t Wanna’

‘Don’t Save Me’

‘Want You Back’

‘Gasoline’

‘I’ve Been Down’

‘3am’ (with Thundercat)

‘My Song 5’

‘Now I’m in It’

Encore:

‘Hallelujah’

‘FUBT’ (with Rostam)

‘Right Now’

Encore 2:

‘I Know Alone’

‘The Wire’

‘Summer Girl’

Haim recently postponed their UK tour until 2022.

The Los Angeles trio were initially due to embark on their ‘One More Haim’ stint this June, but the shows were pushed back to September due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID pandemic. It’ll now take place in July 2022.

The sisters have appeared in various live-streamed settings over the course of the pandemic – including on Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm, which was broadcast back in May.

Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “[Haim played] a gorgeous sunset slot and mark the long-awaited live debut of their huge level-up of a third album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

“From ‘Summer Girl’ to ‘Don’t Wanna’, Haim’s newest songs feel tailor-made for sunset on the Pyramid Stage, a setting that will surely await them at – fingers crossed – a full-scale Glastonbury in 2022.”