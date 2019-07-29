Haim’s new single ‘Summer Girl’ is arriving this week

The track was teased at a recent LA gig

Haim have revealed that their new single ‘Summer Girl’ is arriving this week.

The trio have been teasing the arrival of the new track for a while now, and debuted it live at a Los Angeles gig last week.

Now, in a new Instagram post, the band have confirmed that the full studio version of ‘Summer Girl’ is set to arrive imminently.

Clips of the song being played at the LA show see the band taking a jazzier direction, as was first teased in another Instagram post earlier this month.

Back in April, Danielle Haim gave some clues as to what the band’s upcoming third album might sound like. Writing on Instagram, she said: “Some of it is raw as fuck, some of it is for the dance floor, some of it is just us getting weird.”

‘Summer Girl’ follows the band’s second LP ‘Something To Tell You’, released last July. In a four-star review, NME‘s Jamie Milton said: “Haim remain slaves to the rhythm, but this time they’re leading the way.”

Since then, vocalist Danielle played a prominent part on Vampire Weekend‘s recent album ‘Father Of The Bride’, adding backing vocals to a host of tracks on the record. In NME‘s recent Big Read interview, the band’s frontman Ezra Koenig told the story of how his and Danielle’s duet on ‘Married In A Gold Rush’ got inspiration from a pretty unlikely place.

“On ‘Married In A Gold Rush’, there’s a back and forth between me and Danielle [Haim] that goes: ‘Boy, who’s your baby?’ and I reply: ‘Girl, if you don’t know by now’,” Ezra said. “I wrote that song so long ago, that when Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ came out [January 2017], I noticed that there’s a boy/girl back and forth which goes, ‘boy, let’s not talk too much’. I was worried people thought I was referencing that song. Ironically, so much time has passed so no-one made that link anyway.”