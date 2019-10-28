Haim are releasing their new single ‘Now I’m In It’ this week

It follows on from July's 'Summer Girl' release

Haim have announced that their next single, ‘Now I’m In It’, will be released on Wednesday (October 30).

The track will follow on from their last release ‘Summer Girl’, which came out back in July. Haim also recently collaborated with Charli XCX on her song ‘Warm’.

Haim have confirmed that ‘Now I’m In It’ will come out this week, with the band announcing the title and release date of the song on Instagram last Friday (October 25), while also sharing what appears to be a screenshot from the track’s accompanying video.

Another post yesterday (October 27) continued the build-up to Wednesday’s release of ‘Now I’m In It’, with the caption “what can I get for u, honey?” accompanying a picture of Danielle Haim dressed as a diner waitress. A separate post also described ‘Now I’m In It’ as “the most haim haimy haim song ever written” — you can see both posts below.

Haim’s last studio album, ‘Something to Tell You’, was released in July 2017.

Last month, Haim made their latest appearance in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge in a performance which saw the band deliver an unlikely mash-up of Lil Nas X and Nirvana.