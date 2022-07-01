HAIM on meeting Drake: “It was like something out of a movie”

HAIM have spoken to NME about their chance meeting with Drake, saying that the encounter was “like something out of a movie”.

We caught up with the trio at Glastonbury 2022, just after their celebrated return to the Pyramid Stage, when the sisters told us about recently having their photo taken with Drake – who also hailed them as “The Beatles“.

Asked which of the Fab Four each of them might be, singer Alana replied: “You can’t ask us which Beatle we are. We had no idea he was going to call us The Beatles, so we’re very thankful. Thank you, Drake.”

As for how the meeting came about, guitarist Danielle described it as being “like folklore, like a mythic story”.

“We literally landed in Toronto, and went to the first restaurant we saw… it’s like something out of a movie,” said Danielle. “We were at this random restaurant and Drake showed up.”

Este continued: “We were straight-up wearing our clothes from the plane, to see Drake.

“But that’s what I’m saying, we didn’t know and he showed up and I was wearing pyjamas and Uggs and no make-up and acne medication, to meet Drake.”