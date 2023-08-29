Haim on the UK: “London was the first place to ever embrace us so we actually call this home”

Haim have opened up about the significance of London and the UK on their career and how it is their “spiritual home”.

During their headlining set at this year’s edition of All Points East on Monday, August 29, the sister trio – made up of Danielle, Alana and Este Haim – explained their love for both the British city and country.

“Our first album is about to have a really big anniversary. 10 years ago, we put out an album called ‘Days Are Gone’ and it’s the craziest thing because we started Haim on July 7, 2007, and for years, we would play every parking lot, every venue and for any band that would let us open for them. We played so much and it was the best ever but no one wanted to sign us. No one cared,” said Alana, the youngest sister of group, to the crowd.

Advertisement

She continued to explain how no one would show up to any of their shows in the States aside from two people, their mother and father. Alana then spoke about a rumor they heard that a radio plugger was playing there first ever single, ‘Forever’ on XFM and decided to fly out to London.

“Me and my siblings came here, not knowing anything, we had no idea what was going to happen but we came here and we got signed to Polydor Records,” Alana said. “Our first show we played after signing our record deal was at a place called Dingwalls and it was the first time we had ever heard the lyrics to ‘Forever’ sung back at us. So what I want to say, to wrap this sentimental thing up is London and the UK was the first place to ever embrace us so we actually call this home.”

She continued: “The fact that all of you are here tonight is really crazy because 10 years ago we were not playing to this many people and we are really grateful to be here. We want to thank every single one of you because this is why we do this. We want to bring happiness and to play music and this has blown our minds.”

Previously speaking to NME about their debut album and what it was like to sign their record deal, Alana shared: ““[It] was a huge deal,” she said. “I remember I screamed, ‘We’re signed!’ in the restaurant – there was no one [there], so I felt fine screaming.”

Advertisement

She explained how shocked the sisters were to hear people singing back the lyrics to ‘Forever’ at Dingwalls saying that they stopped singing because they could not believe it.

“The first time I ever went to the UK was when we got signed, so to have these songs you wrote your living room in the Valley, then travel all the way to London and have people know your lyrics was the craziest feeling,” said Alana, with Este adding “The Brits have taste.”

In a five-star review of their headlining set, NME shared: “As they strum their guitars, pound their drums and slap their bass (a fan nearby says “OK Este, I see your bass face! It’s giving all the drama”), it’s clear that what everyone is witnessing is a band that have dedicated their entire life to mastering the art of music and being rockstars to its fullest extent.”

Elsewhere, Haim have recently announced a gig in London Shepherd’s Bush Empire which will see them play ‘Days Are Gone‘ in its entirety in honour of its 10th anniversary.

The show will take place on Thursday, August 31 with ticket pre-sale happening today (August 29) for fans who pre-order any format of the reissued 10th anniversary of ‘Days Are Gone’ on any format from the band’s official site. General sale for the show will take place on Wednesday, August 30 at 12pm. Visit here for tickets.