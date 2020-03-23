Haim postpone third album ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ due to coronavirus: “This wasn’t an easy decision”

Haim have postponed the release date of their upcoming third album due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The Los Angeles sisters were due to release ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ on April 24, having previously shared the singles ‘Summer Girl‘, ‘Hallelujah‘, ‘Now I’m In It‘ and ‘The Steps‘.

Taking to social media today (March 23), Danielle Haim and co. announced that the LP would now be arriving at some point “later this summer”. However, they promised fans they’d be “dropping some new tunes” in the meantime.

“We’re on day 11 of quarantine which has given us a lot of time to think,” the band wrote in a statement. “We’ve been talking every day for hours about our upcoming album and how we want to present it to you guys.”

Haim went on to explain that they subsequently “decided it is best to postpone” the record as a result of COVID-19, adding that it “wasn’t an easy decision” for them to make.

“We can’t wait to reschedule everything we had in mind for you all and we can’t wait to see all of you on the road when it’s 100% safe to so do.”

You can read the full statement above.

This comes after the band were recently forced to pull out of their remaining deli shows due to the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking to NME last year about working on LP 3, Alana Haim clarified that the group still consider themselves to be “an album band” despite releasing three singles last year before ‘Women In Music, Pt. III’ had even been announced.

“Obviously, like, we’ll always be an album band,” she said. “I love putting on albums. I love holding a vinyl that has a complete story to it and there will be an album, obviously, but for right now we’re just having fun.”