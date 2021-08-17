Haim postpone UK tour due to COVID travel restrictions

Haim have postponed their UK tour for next month until 2022 – you can see the revised schedule below.

The Los Angeles trio were initially due to embark on their ‘One More Haim’ stint this June, but the shows were pushed back to September due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID pandemic.

Tonight (August 17), ticketholders were notified via email that the gigs will now take place in July 2022. A press release cited the CDC’s recent Level Four travel health notice, which imposes restrictions on US citizens from entering the UK.

As per an official updated poster, Georgia will fulfil her previously announced “special guest” slot on next year’s tour. An extra date for Dublin has also been added for June 28 as part of the Trinity Summer Series.

You can see Live Nation’s announcement and the full list of concerts below.

Multi-instrumentalist sibling trio @HAIMtheband will return to the UK for ‘The One More HAIM Tour’ next year! 🕺 Don’t miss out on one of the most anticipated tours of 2022. Tix are on sale now 👉 https://t.co/P2XIauRnY3 pic.twitter.com/5b8JGQfvBS — Live Nation UK (@LiveNationUK) August 17, 2021

June

28 – Trinity College, Dublin

July

13 – Millennium Square, Leeds

14 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

16 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

17 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

19 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

20 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

21 – The O2 Arena, London

Next month’s shows would have seen Haim showcase their acclaimed third album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’, which came out in June 2020, to UK and Ireland audiences for the first time.

The sisters have, however, appeared in various live-streamed settings over the course of the pandemic – including on Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm, which was broadcast back in May.

Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “[Haim played] a gorgeous sunset slot and mark the long-awaited live debut of their huge level-up of a third album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’. From ‘Summer Girl’ to ‘Don’t Wanna’, Haim’s newest songs feel tailor-made for sunset on the Pyramid Stage, a setting that will surely await them at – fingers crossed – a full-scale Glastonbury in 2022.”