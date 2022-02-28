Haim to release new track inspired by Paul Thomas Anderson collaboration

Haim have revealed that they are releasing a new track tomorrow (February 28).

On Instagram today (February 28), the trio revealed that they had a line written for a song for the last year – “I’ll never get back what I lost track of” – but that they “could never figure out what to do with it.” They added: “We kept writing it down, not knowing where it should live.”

The trio then went on to say that when filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson did a “director’s cut” issue for W Magazine, with youngest sister Alana on the cover, “an opportunity arose to do a quick music component while shooting the story.”

Anderson’s new film, Licorice Pizza, stars Alana in her acting debut and is a coming-of-age drama set in the 1970s in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, focusing on Haim’s character, Alana Kane, and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman).

The post goes onto explain that the trio recorded a new song for the cover shoot, using the line they had written over a year ago.

They explained: “Paul mentioned having the book Appointment in Samarra as a possible direction [for the cover]. So we did some digging around the book and were inspired by the scene where the main character throws a drink in someone’s face at a country club.

“We were inspired by the idea of someone doing something so drastic to get out of a situation they felt uncomfortable in – just to feel something.

“We finally remembered that lyric and wrote and recorded the song and shot the whole thing in a few days! Anyway, felt fun to do something very collaborative/off the cuff.”

The new song will arrive tomorrow (March 1), according to the post, which you can see above.

Haim have worked with Paul Thomas Anderson extensively in the past few years, with the Phantom Thread director helming the videos for their tracks ‘Night So Long’, ‘Right Now’ and ‘Little of Your Love’.

Anderson was also behind their ‘Valentine’ short film, which came out in 2018, and created the artwork and videos for the band’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

He recently directed a video for the band called ‘Lost Track’, which appeared before screenings of Licorice Pizza in cinemas.

Reviewing Licorice Pizza, NME wrote: “Casting two people who’ve never been in a movie before – let alone ever acted professionally – as your leads is a pretty spicy move, but Paul Thomas Anderson has been making spicy moves for decades now.

“Even younger than Licorice Pizza’s downright radiant Alana Haim (yes, that Alana Haim), when he broke through with his 1997 rollicking porno-comedy Boogie Nights, the somewhat more wholesome Licorice Pizza sees PTA and his reels of vintage 35mm film freewheeling through the very same glowing San Fernando Valley streets as stalked by Dirk Diggler and making fully-fledged stars out of both Haim and her dazzling co-star, Cooper Hoffman.”