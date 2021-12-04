Haim share modernised cover of Adam Sandler’s ‘Hanukkah Song’

For the fifth day of their 2021 ‘Haimukkah’ celebrations, Haim have put a distinctly modern twist on Adam Sandler’s classic ‘Hanukkah Song’.

The original tune – which remains just as hilarious today – debuted in the 20th season of Saturday Night Live in 1994. In it, Sandler rounds off a sprawling list of famous Jews, from David Lee Roth and Arthur Fonzarelli to Captain Kirk and the Three Stooges.

Haim’s cover updates the list with a more relevant slate of names, such as Japanese Breakfast, Doja Cat, Maya Rudolph and the Dessner brothers. The sisters also pay their respects to the late Stephen Sondheim (who they lovingly dub “Stephen Sondheimukkah”) and plead with their fans to stay safe amid the spread of the “Omicronukkah” variant.

They also end the tune with a not-too-subtle hint at a forthcoming tour.

Check out Haim’s cover of ‘Hanukkah Song’ below, then compare it to Sandler’s original version:

Over the past few days, ‘Haimukkah’ 2021 has seen the band gift fans a brand new Ludwig drum set, 50 pairs of tickets to the Alana Haim-starring Licourice Pizza(and a signed poster), Este Haim’s personal Fender bass, and the Canter’s Deli aprons they wore on the cover of their most recent album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

For last year’s festivities, Haim dropped their first original holiday song – a Hanukkah-themed rendition of The Waitresses’ 1982 classic ‘Christmas Wrapping’. In 2019, they released a cover of Leonard Cohen‘s ‘If It Be Your Will’ as part of ‘Hanukkah+’, a compilation album that also featured The Flaming Lips and Jack Black.

Their annual celebration follows the return of Dave Grohl‘s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ which has so far seen the Foo Fighters frontman cover Lisa Loeb’s breakthrough hit ‘Stay (I Missed You)’ and a rendition of Ramones‘ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’.

Meanwhile, Haim – who once had a jam session with Flight Of The Conchords – were recently announced as part of the 2022 Mad Cool Festival line-up. They’ll appear alongside the likes of Florence + The Machine, Queens Of The Stone Age, CHVRCHES, Sam Fender and Arlo Parks.

In a five-star review of ‘Women In Music Pt. III’, NME’s Rhian Daly said: “By breaking from what the world might expect from them and letting themselves do whatever the hell they want, [Haim] have produced a record that’s experimental, soothing and vulnerable; it’s a thing of great beauty.”