Haim share details of 2022 North American tour

Haim have announced a 2022 North American tour in support of their latest album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘.

The ‘One More HAIM Tour’ begins on April 24 in Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan Hotel before hitting major cities across North America including Chicago, Houston, Miami, Washington DC, Seattle, Toronto, Philadelphia and more. See the full list of dates below.

Haim will play LA’s famed Hollywood Bowl on May 1 and NYC’s Madison Square Garden on May 17 as part of the 27-date tour. Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster, Sasami and Buzzy Lee will support the band on select dates.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (December 10) at 10am local time here. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general sale, beginning tomorrow (December 7) at 10am local time through to this Thursday (December 9) at 10pm local time.

Haim’s ‘One More HAIM’ North American tour 2022 is:

APRIL

24 – Las Vegas, NV Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

25 – Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre ~

27 – Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre* #

MAY

01 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

04 – Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

05 – Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

06 – Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall +

08 – Jacksonville, FL Dally’s Place +

09 – Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

11 – Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

13 – Washington, DC The Anthem*+

17 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden $

19 – Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

20 – Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater +

22 – Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

24 – Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach ^

25 – Detroit, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

28 – Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

31 – Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Pavilion ^

JUNE

01 – Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

03 – Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

04 – Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre ^

06 – Minneapolis, MN The Armory ^

10 – Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

11 – Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

13 – Seattle, WA WAMU Theater ^

14 – Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

~ with support from Buzzy Lee

+ with support from Faye Webster

^ with support from Sasami

# with support from Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ with support from Princess Nokia and Faye Webster

Advertisement

In other news, for the fifth day of their 2021 ‘Haimukkah’ celebrations, Haim put a distinctly modern twist on Adam Sandler’s classic ‘Hanukkah Song’.

The original tune debuted in the 20th season of Saturday Night Live in 1994. In it, Sandler rounds off a sprawling list of famous Jews, from David Lee Roth and Arthur Fonzarelli to Captain Kirk and the Three Stooges.

Haim’s cover updates the list with a more recent slate of names, such as Japanese Breakfast, Doja Cat, Maya Rudolph and the Dessner brothers. The sisters also pay their respects to the late Stephen Sondheim (who they lovingly dub “Stephen Sondheimukkah”) and plead with their fans to stay safe amid the spread of the “Omicronukkah” variant.

Listen to the cover here.