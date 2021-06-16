Haim, St. Vincent and Charli XCX lead the 2021 All Things Go Festival lineup

The 2021 edition of the All Things Go festival has been announced, boasting a 16-act bill headlined by Haim, St. Vincent and Charli XCX.

Spread over two stages at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland (heading north from its old home of Washington, DC), this year’s instalment marks a notable step up in scale, from 5,000 punters in its previous format to a sizeable 20,000.

The all-ages event is locked in to take place on Saturday October 16, with tickets on sale 3pm BST today (June 16) from the festival’s website.

With a lineup focussed on trailblazing women, the headliners will be joined by a slate of artists hot on the heels of recent releases, such as Girl In Red (whose debut album landed in April), Beach Bunny (who recently dropped their ‘Blame Game’ EP), Tkay Maidza (who has her new EP out next month) and Soccer Mommy (who’s still grinding hard with her 2020 album ‘Color Theory’).

According to the festival’s website, rules and regulations for the event are currently in a state of flux due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A statement reads: “Because the guidelines are continuing to change, we will follow guidance from local and state health department officials in place at the time of the show, as it pertains to outdoor venues.”

Organisers have promised that concertgoers will be kept up to date with guidelines issued no later than a week before the festival kicks off.

This year’s All Things Go festival will also include a free conference and panel program, photo booths, art installations, a beer garden and “other activations”.

The full lineup for All Things Go Festival 2021 is:

Haim

St. Vincent

Charli XCX

Lauv

Girl In Red

Cautious Clay

Beach Bunny

Soccer Mommy

Gus Dapperton

Tai Verdes

Role Model

Blu Detiger

Tkay Maidza

Del Water Gap

Jelani Aryeh

Isaac Dunbar