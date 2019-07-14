Haim tease a jazzier direction after sharing new music clip on Instagram

The LA sisters' third album is just around the corner.

Haim have teased new music after sharing a clip of a new track on their Instagram account. You can listen to the snippet of new music below.

The Haim sisters – Este, Danielle and Alana – shared the post yesterday (July 13) and hinted that more new music would be on the way soon.

In the post, they wrote: “hi. we’re gonna be giving this account a lot more love so buckle up. here’s our first gift don’t tell our label.”

The new song is built around a groovy saxophone and is a fun and upbeat pop track with more than a little bit of a jazz influence shining through. You can listen below.

Speaking back in April, Danielle gave some clues on what the group’s third album might sound like. “Some of it is raw as fuck, some of it is for the dance floor, some of it is just us getting weird,” she said in an Instagram post.

She added that the sisters were hoping to release the new record before their appearance at the annual Pitchfork Festival, which runs from July 19-22, suggesting new music could be on the way soon.

Daniella’s vocals also appeared prominently on Vampire Weekend’s 2019 Father of the Bride album. She was recently joined by her sisters as they performed ‘‘Jerusalem, New York, Berlin’ and ‘This Life’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with the New York band.

The LA band’s last album, 2017’s Something To Tell You, received four stars from NME. “Every track has a certain throwback factor. The title track’s bass snaps like a Michael Jackson classic, the handclapping ‘Ready For You’ gives way to a George Michael ‘Faith’-style acoustic refrain,” said NME’s Jamie Milton.

He added: “Yet instead of being reverential nods to the past, it sounds like a very modern band having the time of their lives. They’re showing off, but that’s because they can.”