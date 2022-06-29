Haim, The Roots, The Flaming Lips, Sheryl Crow and more to play climate-themed music festival in New York

Haim, The Roots, The Flaming Lips and Sheryl Crow are scheduled to headline The Big Climate Thing Festival, a three-day climate-themed festival in New York City.

Seeking to address and raise awareness of the climate crisis, the event will blend musical programming with climate-related dialogue, including videos, talks, and calls to action. The event, which takes place at the start of Climate Week NYC in September, will also be carbon-mapped in an effort to reduce its environmental footprint.

The festival’s proceeds will support EarthPercent, a Brian Eno-launched nonprofit which seeks to raise $100million of music industry funds for climate initiatives by 2030. The festival’s planned contributions to the initiative have not yet been specified.

Other acts slated to play the three-day event include Khruangbin, Princess Nokia, Pom Pom Squad, and The Weather Station. More acts are scheduled to be announced.

The Big Climate Thing Festival will take place in New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium from September 16 to 18. Single-day passes run from $119 onwards, while three-day tickets are $268 onwards. Ticket pre-sales have begun while general sales start tomorrow (June 30) at 10am local time. More details can be found on the festival’s site here.

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman spoke about her involvement in the festival: “I think music, along with all the cultural industries, have spent way too long sitting back on this issue. I believe music plays a primarily emotional role in people’s lives, and as such I think it has huge potential in pushing us to recognise our tangled emotions around this topic.

“When I imagine a stadium full of people coming together for a climate event centered on music, what I imagine is an enormous opportunity to feel a solidarity that has been so missing here. I truly hope that an enormous in-person event can have some power to bring people together and create some common experience around climate, and push those in attendance to examine their climate feelings and push through them enough to act.”

The Big Climate Thing Festival’s current lineup is:

Khruangbin

HAIM

The Roots

Sheryl Crow

The Flaming Lips

Gary Clark Jr.

Courtney Barnett

Princess Nokia

Antibalas

Ayoni

Guster

Bonny Light Hourseman

Joe Sumner & Friends

Mykki Blanco

Pom Pom Squad

Seratones

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

The Weather Station

Valerie June