Haim to compose original music for forthcoming Netflix film ‘The Witch Boy’

Haim have been tipped to compose original music for a forthcoming animated Netflix film, The Witch Boy.

In a post on The Most, Netflix’s Twitter account for queer-centred content, they revealed that the film is currently in production.

“In a world where girls are born witches and boys shapeshifters,” the post reads, “a young boy named Aster discovers his own witch abilities and embarks on an adventure to defeat a mysterious evil.”

“Oh, and original music from HAIM!!” the post concludes, confirming the band’s involvement in the project.

The Witch Boy will be directed by Minkyu Lee, who previously picked up an Oscar nomination for Adam & Dog.

“My hope is that this film, by celebrating queerness & ‘otherness,’ will come to audiences around the world as something truly special,” Minkyu said of the film in a statement shared on Twitter by The Most.

He went on to say that he has always wanted to create “an animated film that pushes the medium forward both in content & form.”

This isn’t the first time Haim have composed music for an animated film, having delivered ‘Feel The Thunder’ for The Croods: The New Age last year.

Last year also saw Haim release their third studio album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’, which is up for ‘Album Of The Year’ at the forthcoming Grammy awards.

In a five-star review of the album, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote, “By breaking from what the world might expect from them and letting themselves do whatever the hell they want, they have produced a record that’s experimental, soothing and vulnerable; it’s a thing of great beauty.”

Recently, the band sat down with Song Exploder to break down the creation of ‘Summer Girl’, which featured on ‘Women In Music Pt. III’. Danielle Haim also revealed how she texted U2 frontman Bono to appear on the song.