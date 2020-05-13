Haim will be streaming the own weekly dance classes via Zoom during lockdown – and are offering fans the chance to join in.

The Los Angeles trio, whose third album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ arrives next month, took to Twitter this evening (May 13) to announce the special quarantine broadcasts.

“Dance with us every Sunday, for the next four Sundays!” the band say in the announcement video, explaining that those taking part will “learn our most iconic choreo”.

https://t.co/xkgbrvof7h HAIM ZOOM DANCE CLASS enter your details to join pic.twitter.com/pbcUBbW1oQ — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) May 13, 2020

Advertisement

Fans will master the moves to Haim’s tracks ‘Want You Back’, ‘Little Of Your Love’, ‘If I Could Change Your Mind’ and their latest single ‘I Know Alone’. The first session is set to take place this coming Sunday (May 17) – you can register your interest here.

The Haim Zoom Dance Class dates are as follows:

May 17 – ‘Want You Back’

May 24 – ‘Little Of Your Love’

May 31 – ‘If I Could Change Your Mind’

June 7 – ‘I Know Alone’

Meanwhile, Haim recently performed a lockdown version of ‘I Know Alone’ on US TV. The sisters appeared from their respective homes, playing keyboards, guitar and drum machine.

Advertisement

Originally due to arrive in April, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ was pushed back to June due to the current coronavirus crisis. The record will feature the previously released songs ‘Summer Girl’, ‘Hallelujah’, ‘Now I’m In It’ and ‘The Steps’.

“The original plan was to release wimpiii [‘Women in Music Pt. III’] later on this summer well fuck that we are gonna release it on june 26th, just in time for summer we can’t wait,” the band explained.