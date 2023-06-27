Haircut 100 announce first UK tour in 40 years

Haircut 100 have announced their first UK and Ireland tour in 40 years. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

The band will embark on a 15-date tour run starting in Dublin at Vicar St. From there, they will make stops along Newcastle, Edinburgh, Manchester, Leicester, Birmingham, Reading, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Cambridge and more. York will be their last stop and will see them headline at the Barbican.

Speaking about Haircut 100’s ‘Pelican West’ 40th anniversary shows in London and Oxford this past May – which sold out in less than 20 minutes – frontman Nick Heyward shared: “40 years since ‘Pelican West’ went Platinum, and we thought a few people might want to celebrate with us at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire…”

Advertisement

“Wow! What a fantastic night it was back in May this year! Our fans are incredible and tickets sold out so fast that our families and friends almost missed the boat, those tickets became gold dust.”

He continued: “But we are coming back with a tour to beat all tours this autumn, and we can’t wait. All the hits that you love and new tracks that we are bursting to share with you. See you all there for the biggest tour that Haircut 100 have ever undertaken.”

As per a press release, the Haircut 100 boys will come together to fuse the sounds of the original ‘Pelican West’ LP, along with their classic ’80s hits and new music from the band. Tickets will be available on general on-sale from Friday June 30 at 10am. Visit here to purchase.

Haircut 100 2023 UK and Ireland tour dates are :

Advertisement

OCTOBER

10 – Dublin, Vicar St

12 – Newcastle, NX

13 – Edinburgh, Queens Hall

18 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

19 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

25 – Birmingham, Town Hall

28 – Reading, Hexagon

NOVEMBER

1 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

2 – Cardiff, Tramshed

3 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

9 – Bath, Forum

10 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavillion

11 – Ipswich, Corn Exchange

16 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

17 – York, Barbican

Earlier this year, the band covered Harry Styles’ hit ‘As It Was’ at live at BBC’s iconic Maida Vale studios. “It’s a great song, isn’t it? [It’s] so catchy,” said Heyward when Radio 2’s Ken Bruce asked him why they had chosen to cover ‘As It Was’.