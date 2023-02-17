Haircut 100 cover Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ in Maida Vale studios

Haircut 100 have covered Harry Styles‘ hit ‘As It Was’ live at BBC’s iconic Maida Vale studios.

The ’80s new wave band performed a set for Radio 2 as part of Piano Room Month that was broadcast yesterday (February 16) and were accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra for their cover. They also revisited two of their classic hits, ‘Love Plus One’ and ‘Fantastic Day’, elsewhere in the set, which you can listen to in full here.

“It’s a great song, isn’t it? [It’s] so catchy,” said frontman Nick Heyward when Radio 2’s Ken Bruce asked him why they had chosen to cover ‘As It Was’.

Advertisement

Haircut 100 were only active between 1981-1984 but have since reunited. “We’re back together till death us do part. This is it for life now,” Heywood said. “It’s not just for Christmas, Haircut 100 is for life.”

The band was also asked about their music being heard by younger audiences for the first time. “It’s like a second hand shop, isn’t it? But it’s new to you when you buy it, it’s a new outfit to you,” Heywood said.

The band’s 1982 debut album ‘Pelican West’ is about to be re-released. They are also set to play a one-off reunion show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in May 13 and told Bruce that they hope to tour later in the year.

Meanwhile, Styles took home four gongs at the BRIT Awards 2023 last weekend, including Song Of The Year for ‘As It Was’. Having also won the awards for Best Album, Best Pop/R&B Artist and Artist Of The Year, Styles became only the third artist to have won four awards in separate categories at the BRITs, after Blur in 1995 and Adele in 2016.

Blur’s Dave Rowntree jokingly welcomed him to the ‘Four BRITs Club’. “It’s been a bit lonely with just us and Adele these last years. Next meeting in March – you can bring the biscuits,” he tweeted.