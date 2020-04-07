News Music News

Lou Reed producer Hal Willner dies aged 64

He is reported to have been suffering from coronavirus

Tom Skinner
Hal Willner.
Hal Willner. CREDIT: Getty

Music and television producer Hal Willner has died at the age of 64.

He is said to have passed away after suffering complications related to the coronavirus. An official cause of death has not been established at the time of writing.

The news was confirmed by Variety earlier this evening (April 7). Late last month (March 28) Willner posted a map depicting COVID-19 cases across the United States, with New York seen as the virus’ epicentre.

“I always wanted to have a number one – but not this,” he wrote”, adding that he was “in bed on the upper west side” of New York City at the time.

Earlier tonight, Willner’s friend Penny Arcade posted a message of tribute on Facebook. “Oh no! Not Hal……. Ladies and gentleman Hal Wilner has left the auditorium,” she wrote.

You can see that post below.

Willner, who was born in Philadelphia, helmed albums from the likes of Lou Reed and Marianne Faithfull during his career. He worked on the former’s final major studio release ‘Ecstasy’, which came out in 2000.

He was also a long-time sketch music producer for Saturday Night Live, having first joined the hit variety show back in 1980.

 

