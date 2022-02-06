Halestorm share emotional song story from new album ‘Back From The Dead’

Halestorm have shared new single ‘The Steeple’ from their upcoming fifth album ‘Back From the Dead’, as well as explaining how a gay fan’s struggle with her family inspired one of their other new songs.

During a recent conversation with Loudwire Nights, singer Lzzy Hale explained how a conversation with a young fan ended up being developed into one of the band’s new tracks.

“There’s a song on the album that was actually inspired by this conversation I was having with a young girl,” Hale explained, saying she spent most of lockdown checking the band’s socials and fan comments.

“She’s a teenager, she’s still living with her parents. She came out as gay, and basically told me and everybody online that the parents’ response was, ‘Well, death would be better.’ We were all so angry about that, because how could you say that to your daughter no matter who she wants to kiss? It doesn’t matter.”

Hale called the resulting song “an anthem for her” – without specifying which track on the new album the story referenced – and added: “We all have something. We all have something unique about us, not everybody is going to understand.”

In a press release for the new record, Hale described the collection of songs as “a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery and still maintaining faith in humanity.” Listen to new single ‘The Steeple’ below.

‘Back From The Dead’ is due May 6, 2022, and is available to pre-order and pre-save on multiple formats here.

‘Back From The Dead’ tracklist:

01. ‘Wicked Ways’

02. ‘Strange Girl’

03. ‘Brightside’

04. ‘The Steeple’

05. ‘Terrible Things’

06. ‘My Redemption’

07. ‘Bombshell’

08. ‘I Come First’

09. ‘Psycho Crazy’

10. ‘Raise Your Horns’

Halestorm are also set to kick off their UK tour later this month – check out the full dates below and buy tickets here.

FEBRUARY 2022

27 – Manchester, Albert Hall

28 – Southampton, Guildhall

MARCH 2022

02 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

04 – Dublin, Olympia

05 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

07 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

09 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

10 – Cardiff, Great Hall

12 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

13 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Last month (January 20), Halestorm confirmed that they were unharmed and safe after their tour bus caught fire in the middle of the night.

The US rock band recently completed a handful of dates with Evanescence across the east coast of America, but the short tour didn’t go entirely smoothly.

Guitarist Joe Hottinger posted a photo of the burnt-out interior of the bus on Instagram. “Old Halestorm had a night for the books. We were all in our hotel rooms last night and we woke up to our bus burning down at 3AM,” he wrote in the caption.