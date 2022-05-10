Half of MONSTA X have yet to renew their contracts, says Starship Entertainment

Three of out MONSTA X’s six members have yet to renew their contracts with Starship Entertainment, the company as revealed.

Yesterday (May 9), the K-pop entertainment company shared that it was still in talks with half the members of MONSTA X – namely vocalist Minhyuk, and rappers I.M and Joohoney – regarding the renewal of their contracts, which are set to expire later this year.

“We are carrying out in-depth discussions to find out what the best direction is for both the group and the members,” Starship Entertainment shared in a statement, per Korea JoongAng Daily. The fate of MONSTA X, should any of the members choose to leave the agency, is not yet known.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the agency also confirmed that members Shownu, Kihyun and Hyungwon have already agreed to renew their contracts, and promised to “continue to support them with faith and trust.”

The news comes shortly after the arrival of the boyband’s 11th mini-album ‘Shape Of Love’ late last month. The project came half a year after MONSTA X released their tenth Korean mini-album ‘No Limit’ and their sophomore English album ‘The Dreaming’.

Back in March, the group’s main vocalist, Kihyun, made his debut as a soloist with his first single album ‘Voyager’, making him the third member of the group to release solo music, , after rappers I.M and Joohoney.

“Joohoney gave me some advice, like real musical advice, like serious lyric advice,” he shared in a recent interview with NME. “But I.M was kind of teasing me and pretending to be a senior artist who made their solo [debut] previously, and [acting like] was older than me.”