Halsey and Ariana Grande donate to Beirut relief fund after devastating explosion

Halsey and Ariana Grande are among the stars who have donated to relief funds in the wake of a giant explosion that took place in Beirut earlier this week.

The explosion, which happened in the Lebanon capital on Tuesday (August 4), has killed nearly 80 people and injured 4,000.

The New York Times reports that the explosion was caused by a fire at a warehouse at Beirut’s port, and that “highly explosive materials” that the government seized years ago were found at the blast site.

Following the incident, Halsey took to Twitter to share that her heart was “aching looking at these photos in Beirut.” She asked her followers if anyone knew the best way to help.

“I have read from a lot of people that petitions aren’t effective and donations can result in a dramatic exchange decrease,” the ‘You Should Be Sad’ singer wrote. “Can someone share with me direct information about how we can help most effectively and immediately?”

my heart is aching looking at these photos in Beirut. I have read from a lot of people that petitions aren’t effective and donations can result in a dramatic exchange decrease. Can someone share with me direct information about how we can help most effectively and immediately? — h (@halsey) August 4, 2020

Fans started pointing her in the direction of a Help Lebanon landing page, which links to a number of crowdfunding initiatives for the Lebanese Red Cross and Disaster Relief for Beirut Explosion. She then retweeted the links.

Ariana Grande also encouraged her followers to support the the initiatives, writing: “My heart, strength and condolences are with Lebanon and everyone affected by this tragedy. please support / donate if you’re able to, i will be doing so too.”

Dua Lipa has also shared a series of tweets with links to ways people can help those affected by the explosion.

“Lebanon is on its knees and needs us more than ever,” she said. “Yesterday’s explosion in Beirut devastated a city and sent shockwaves around a country that is already in the midst of political unrest, economic crisis and famine. We have to come together to help.”

Please donate if you can and share this information. rp: @najwazebian 🇱🇧 ❤️🙏🏼

Update: there is no need for blood donations right now thanks to all the hero volunteers. pic.twitter.com/xIXNkwWnwz — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 5, 2020

Naomi Campbell also shared a link to the Help Lebanon lading page, posting a picture of herself in downtown Beruit with the caption: “My thoughts, prayers and love go out to the people of Lebanon and their families #Beirut #LinkInBio ( my memories of downtown of how I will remember it ).”

A number of other stars posted tributes online following the explosion, including Lana Del Rey, who wrote: “I just wanna say my heart and my prayers are with everyone in Beirut.”

Sara Bareilles added: “Oh my god Beirut. Thinking about all the people there. Heartbreaking. Just devastating.”

I just wanna say my heart and my prayers are with everyone in Beirut — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) August 6, 2020

Oh my god Beirut. Thinking about all the people there. Heartbreaking. Just devastating. 😞 — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) August 4, 2020

“Sending love and prayers for all the people of Lebanon. May the Almighty embrace the souls of those you lost and lift up your families,” said rapper LL Cool J.

Lenny Kravitz paid tribute, writing: “Sending prayers of love and healing to everyone in Beirut.”

Sending love and prayers for all the people of Lebanon. May the Almighty embrace the souls of those you lost and lift up your families. 🙏🏾🇱🇧 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) August 5, 2020

See a selection of other tributes paid below:

you can donate the Lebanese Red Cross here:https://t.co/sCypihg0sK — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) August 5, 2020

Beirut, my thoughts and prayers are with you. 🙏🏼 — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) August 4, 2020

Praying for Lebanon and its wonderful people! 😢💔✌️ — Gloria Estefan (@GloriaEstefan) August 4, 2020

This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut 🙏🏽 https://t.co/xNVA3KLWRC — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2020