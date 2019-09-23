Halsey announces 2020 UK and Ireland ‘Manic’ arena tour

'Manic' is coming to a town near you

Halsey announced details of UK and Ireland arena shows as part of her 2020 ‘Manic’ world tour. See full dates and ticket details below.

‘Manic’, the follow-up to 2017’s acclaimed ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’, will be kicking off the new year in earnest when it’s released on January 17. To celebrate, Halsey will be taking the record out on the road in March – with shows calling at Glasgow, London, Dublin and Manchester.

She’ll be supported by Dirty Hit favourites, Pale Waves.

Halsey’s full upcoming tour dates are below, with tickets on sale from 8am on Friday September 27.

Saturday March 7, 2020 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Sunday March 8, 2020 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tuesday March 10, 2020 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Thursday March 12, 2020 – MANCHESTER Arena

“This album is less dystopian fantasy world and more like, ‘This is what I’m thinking right now: the world sucks. Fuck,’” said Halsey on her new album earlier this year.

Halsey also revealed that her forthcoming record will take on a more feminist angle, saying that “female rage is a very tight subject for me right now”. “I’m interested in female everything right now… I went from only wanting to hang out with boys to ‘I love women, they’re awesome.’ I’ve grown out of my internalised misogyny,” she explained.

Meanwhile, last night saw Halsey make headlines at the Emmy Awards by covering Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ as part of their in memoriam segment.